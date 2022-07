Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons signed defensive tackle Darrion Daniels to a one-year deal Wednesday.

Undrafted out of Nebraska, he had four tackles in four games with San Francisco in 2020.

Daniels, 24, spent the 2021 season on the 49ers’ practice squad before landing on injured reserve with a leg injury.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Daniels joins a position group that includes Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Ta’Quon Graham, Vincent Taylor and Anthony Rush.

–Field Level Media