Falcons release pass rusher Dante Fowler

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have released outside linebacker Dante Fowler on Wednesday after two seasons with the team.

The former top 5 pick compiled just 7.5 sacks for the Falcons in 28 games (19 starts). The Falcons signed Fowler to a three-year, $45 million contract in March 2020. Fowler was coming off an 11.5-sack season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The Falcons had to release Fowler in order to void his contract, which was over $25 million on paper for 2022, according to Over the Cap.

Fowler, 27, has played in 91 career games (40 starts) for three teams since being selected No. 3 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2015 draft. He made just one start for the Jags in two-plus seasons. They traded him to the Rams for a 2019 third-round conditional pick and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

Fowler has 35.0 career sacks, 10 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

–Field Level Media