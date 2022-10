Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons released starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday.

Rush had seven tackles while playing 33.3 percent of the defensive snaps through four games.

Atlanta didn’t immediately announce a corresponding move.

Rush, 26, has seen action in 30 games (10 starts) over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Green Bay Packers (2020), Seattle Seahawks (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Falcons. He has 40 career tackles and 0.5 sacks.

