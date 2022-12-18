Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees taken to hospital after collision

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmups Sunday.

Pees, 73, remained on the field for several minutes. Medical staff stabilized his neck before placing him on the cart to take him off the field.

According to the Falcons, Pees was “alert and responsive and then transported to the University Medical Center New Orleans for medical testing.”

Linebackers coach Frank Bush will call the defensive plays against the Saints on Sunday.

–Field Level Media