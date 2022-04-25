fbpx
Published April 25, 2022

Fairleigh Dickinson fires head coach Greg Herenda

March 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Fairleigh Dickinson Knights head coach Greg Herenda during practice before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson fired longtime head coach Greg Herenda on Monday and announced a national search for his replacement.

Herenda, 61, went 101-142 in nine seasons with the Knights. He led the program to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016 and 2019, but the team stumbled to a 4-22 record this season in the Northeast Conference.

“We thank Greg for his contributions to the Knights Athletic Department over the past nine years and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors,” athletic director Bradford Hurlbut said.

–Field Level Media

