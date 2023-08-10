F Mario Gonzalez set for LAFC debut in Leagues Cup

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC will get an assist on offense for their Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Friday when forward Mario Gonzalez makes his debut for the club against Liga MX’s Monterrey.

Gonzalez, 27, was acquired July 22 in a transfer from Braga in Portugal. He will fill a designated player spot alongside Carlos Vela and Denis Bouanga. His transfer was made official after he acquired his P1 visa.

The native of Spain who worked his way through Villareal’s youth system, Gonzalez had 13 goals in 22 games last season while on loan with OH Leuven in Belgium.

“Mario is an experienced attacker with a proven goal-scoring record, which was a priority addition for us this transfer window,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “We are excited to welcome Mario and see his qualities help deliver further success to our club and supporters.”

In seven professional seasons, Gonzalez has played for six clubs in Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium. He has 41 goals and seven assists in 111 games across all competitions.

–Field Level Media