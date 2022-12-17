Ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers transfers to Wisconsin

Credit: STEVE SISNEY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Oklahoma backup quarterback Nick Evers is transferring to Wisconsin.

He made the announcement Saturday on social media.

The 6-foot-3 Evers was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022, and the 247Sports composite ranked him as the No. 9 overall quarterback. From Flower Mound (Texas) High School, he committed first to Florida and then changed his mind and chose Oklahoma.

He was one of the backups to Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from UCF and gained the starting job. Gabriel is set to return to the Sooners in 2023.

Wisconsin has a void at quarterback as starter Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal. As a redshirt freshman, Evers has four years of eligibility remaining.

In 2022, Evers appeared in just one game and was 0-for-1 passing.

–Field Level Media