Former Sack Exchange member sees ‘no ceiling’ for New York Jets’ Quinnen Williams

Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Marty Lyons knows a thing or two about being a great defensive lineman for the New York Jets. So, you listen up when the former Sack Exchange star discusses just how good Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is, and what heights the All Pro still can reach.

“There is no ceiling when you talk about Quinnen Williams,” Lyons told Sportsnaut. “There are still quite a few levels he can go up because he’s that good. Just as important, he wants to be that good. He wants to be the best in the NFL, and that’s what’s going to drive him to greatness.”

Williams tapped into his immense potential in 2022 and produced his best season in the NFL. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft had a career-high 12 sacks, 52 QB pressures and 55 tackles, helping the Jets rise to the No. 4 defense in the NFL.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

Simply, Williams emerged as a game wrecker last season.

“He has the desire and the work ethic to be the best,” Lyons said. “He’s not going to settle or be complacent with what he accomplished last year. That last year is in the past. Last year is just a stepping stone for what he can accomplish.”

And Lyons is convinced that Williams won’t lose his drive or veer off course just because he signed a whopping four-year, $96 million ($66 million guaranteed) contract before training camp.

“He’s a good kid, I’m happy for him,” Lyons said. “He’s one of those individuals you know every single Sunday you’re going to get a hundred percent and then some.”

Quinnen Williams even hungrier after rich contract

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Williams contends he’s even hungrier now than he was before becoming the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL (Aaron Donald, three-years, $95 million, all guaranteed).

“I don’t play football for money,” Williams said during camp. “I play football to be the best … and I want to win the Super Bowl. My whole build up is about competing and winning.

“I don’t think about money. I don’t think about items. I don’t think about contract. All I think about is giving my best every single down, giving 100 percent and finishing every single down.”

Lyons, who is an analyst on Jets broadcasts these days, said he was impressed with how Williams played through pain and injuries his first three seasons. Williams stood out despite receiving little help on some subpar Jets teams.

“You have to be mentally strong to play through pain every week,” Lyons offered. “Quinnen is that.”

The 25-year-old had 13 sacks combined in 2020-21. The total was a disappointment to some but failed to consider how Williams was double teamed on almost every play.

What made his production last season stand out even more was that he’s still taking on two blockers nearly every snap. With better players around him now, though, Williams frees up others to make plays when he ties up opposing linemen. And with ferocious pass rushers like Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff and rookie Will McDonald IV lining up with him, Williams is being freed up to make more big plays himself.

And Lyons should know. The 66-year-old was the No. 14 overall pick in the 1979 draft and played 11 seasons with the Jets. He had 43 sacks in 147 games, lining up for many seasons alongside Hall of Famer Joe Klecko, elite edge rusher Mark Gastineau and steady defensive tackle Abdul Salaam.

That foursome is forever known as the Sack Exchange.

Lyons said he was “humbled” to be the presenter for Klecko at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony last weekend. He also noted that Klecko and Gastineau were the fiercest pass rushing tandem in the NFL.

“You’ll never see a combination like that again,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not a new generation of great players. And Quinnen Williams is part of that group coming of age in the NFL.

“Quinnen Williams is a special individual,” Lyons said.