Ex-Kentucky F Daimion Collins transferring to LSU

Former Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is transferring to SEC rival LSU, he announced Thursday on social media.

“COMMITTED!” he posted on Twitter along with the hashtag “GeauxTigers” and an image of himself in LSU gear.

A five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, Collins was a bench player for two seasons with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-9 Collins averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.7 minutes in 52 games (two starts) for John Calipari.

