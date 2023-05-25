fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 25, 2023

Ex-Kentucky F Daimion Collins transferring to LSU

Mar 17, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Daimion Collins (4) controls the ball against Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) in the second half at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Former Kentucky forward Daimion Collins is transferring to SEC rival LSU, he announced Thursday on social media.

“COMMITTED!” he posted on Twitter along with the hashtag “GeauxTigers” and an image of himself in LSU gear.

A five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American, Collins was a bench player for two seasons with the Wildcats.

The 6-foot-9 Collins averaged 2.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.7 minutes in 52 games (two starts) for John Calipari.

–Field Level Media

Share: 