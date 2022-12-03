Ex-Cleveland Browns QB Joshua Dobbs works out for Broncos

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joshua Dobbs worked out for the Denver Broncos on Friday.

The Browns released Dobbs on Monday after activating Deshaun Watson from the suspended list.

Dobbs, 27, was a fourth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He appeared in a total of six games for the Steelers in the 2018 and 2020 seasons, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards with one interception. Dobbs also rushed six times for 31 yards.

Cleveland reportedly is hoping to re-sign Dobbs to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media