Evil Geniuses, Tundra Esports win groups at International 2022

Evil Geniuses and Tundra Esports finished atop their respective groups Tuesday as the playoff brackets were set for The International 2022 in Singapore.

EG finished the four-day round-robin group stage in first place in Group A. Team Liquid, PSG.LGD and OG also advanced to the upper bracket in the main event, while Hokori, Royal Never Give Up, Gaimin Gladiators and BOOM Esports moved into the lower bracket. Soniqs and BetBoom Team were eliminated.

BOOM Esports won an 8th-10th place tiebreaker with 1-0 wins against Soniqs and BetBoom Team.

Tundra Esports led the way in Group B, with Team Secret, Thunder Awaken and Team Aster also advancing to the upper bracket. Fnatic, Team Spirit, beastcoast and Entity qualified for the lower bracket, while Talon Esports and TSM were eliminated.

Entity won an 8th-9th place tiebreaker with a 2-0 sweep against Talon Esports.

The main event begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 30. All matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final. The current prize pool is up to $16.7 million.

Group A final standings (W-T-L record, map score)

1. Evil Geniuses, 7-0-2, 14-4

2. Team Liquid, 5-3-1, 13-5

3. PSG.LGD, 4-4-1, 12-6

4. OG, 4-2-3, 10-8

5. Hokori, 2-5-2, 9-9

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-1-4, 9-9

7. Gaimin Gladiators, 2-4-3, 8-10

8. BOOM Esports, 1-3-5, 5-13

9. Soniqs, 1-3-5, 5-13

10. BetBoom Team, 0-5-4, 5-13

Group B final standings (W-T-L record, map score)

1. Tundra Esports, 5-4-0, 14-4

2. Team Secret, 5-3-1, 13-5

3. Thunder Awaken, 2-6-1, 10-8

4. Team Aster, 3-4-2, 10-8

5. Fnatic 3-3-3, 9-9

6. Team Spirit, 1-7-1, 9-9

7. beastcoast, 2-4-3, 8-10

8. Entity 1-4-4, 6-12

9. Talon Esports 2-2-5, 6-12

10. TSM, 0-5-4, 5-13

–Field Level Media