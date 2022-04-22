Evil Geniuses, TSM win Stockholm berths at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses and TSM emerged from a three-team tiebreaker Friday to earn the two Stockholm Major berths up for grabs at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

Quincy Crew was the odd team out after losing both its matches in the round-robin tiebreaker. It settled for a tie for first place.

The tiebreaker was necessary after Evil Geniuses, TSM and Quincy Crew all finished the six-week competition 6-1.

All of Friday’s matches were best-of-one. Evil Geniuses won the first, beating Quincy Crew in 33 minutes on green. Artour “Arteezy” Babaev of Canada led EG with 10 kills and Abed “Abed” Azel L. Yusop of the Philippines was named MVP with a 7-1-19 kills-deaths-assists ratio.

TSM then defeated Quincy Crew in 29 minutes on green to dash any remaining hope that they would win a berth to Stockholm. Enzo “Timado” Gianoli O’Connor of Peru and Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia of Canada each scored 13 kills for TSM.

All that was left to decide in the final match was which team would claim the first-place prize of $30,000. EG won in 23 minutes on green. Arteezy landed another 10 kills and Abed posted a 9-1-12 K-D-A.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1 (13-3)

2. TSM, 6-1 (13-4)

3. Quincy Crew, 6-1 (12-5)

4. Wildcard Gaming, 4-3 (8-7)

5. 4 Zoomers, 3-4, (9-9)

6. The Cut, 2-5 (5-11)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-6 (3-12)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-7 (2-14)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points — Evil Geniuses

2. $28,000, 240 points — TSM

3. $27,000, 160 points — Quincy Crew

4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming

5. $25,000, 40 points — 4 Zoomers

6. $24,000, no points — The Cut

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II — Team DogChamp

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED

–Field Level Media