Evil Geniuses stay one step ahead of pack in Summer Split

Evil Geniuses kept their one-game lead, with two teams hot on their heels, as Week 3 of the LCS 2022 Summer Split event concluded on Sunday.

The Geniuses (6-1) defeated the Golden Guardians, while 100 Thieves (5-2) and Team Liquid (5-2) each stayed close with wins. Also posting wins were FlyQuest (4-3) and Dignitas (2-5).

Ten teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one. The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event.

Playing on blue, the Geniuses defeated the Guardians (3-4) in 29 minutes. Kacper “Inspired” Sloma of Poland led the win with a kills/deaths/assists differential of 7/1/5, while Nicholas Antonio “Ablazeolive” Abbott of Canada posted a 3/3/2 for the Guardians.

The Thieves were playing on red as they knocked off the Immortals (1-6) in 31 minutes. Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho of South Korea recorded a 6/0/8 differential for the Thieves, and nobody had more than one kill for the Immortals.

Also playing on red, Team Liquid needed only 27 minutes to dispose of Counter Logic Gaming (4-3), knocking them out of a tie for second place. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark finished at 6/0/9, and Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau of Belgium registered a 6/0/4 for Liquid, while Philippe “Poome” Lavoie-Giguere of Canada led CLG at 2/3/2.

Playing on red, FlyQuest won its match over Cloud9 (3-4) in 31 minutes. Jonhson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada led the win with a 7/0/4, while nobody had more than one kill for Cloud9.

Dignitas played on blue in its 29-minute win over TSM (2-5). Ersin “Blue” Goren of Belgium finished with a 7/0/7 differential for the winners, while Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea led TSM at 3/3/2.

Week 4 action begins July 16 with five matches:

100 Thieves vs. FlyQuest

Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

TSM vs. Cloud9

Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1

T2. 100 Thieves, 5-2

T2. Team Liquid, 5-2

T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-3

T4. FlyQuest, 4-3

T6. Cloud9, 3-4

T6. Golden Guardians, 3-4

T8. Dignitas, 2-5

T8. TSM, 2-5

10. Immortals, 1-6

