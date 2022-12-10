Eternal make move from Paris to Vegas official

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eternal of the Overwatch League officially have said au revoir to Paris and hello to Las Vegas.

The franchise on Friday joined the burgeoning desert sports scene, unveiling its new logo and branding as the Vegas Eternal.

A new era of Eternal,

Viva Las Vegas ?? pic.twitter.com/fY8V8WIFVn — Vegas Eternal (@VegasEternal) December 9, 2022

The Eternal’s move leaves the London Spitfire as the only European-based team in the Overwatch League. The Eternal will compete in the West division.

The team all-American roster currently consists of four players in advance of the 2023 season: Jesse “Dove” Palomo, Luke “Lukemino” Fish, Kyle “Rakattack” Rakauskas and Josh “MaltheL” Gonzales.

They are coached by Diana “Empress” W., who joined the organization in November.

–Field Level Media