Eternal Fire part ways with Calyx

Eternal Fire and founding member Bugra “Calyx” Arkin have parted ways.

The Turkish Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team announced the mutual decision Monday on social media.

“Every good thing must come to an end,” Eternal Fire posted on Twitter. “We thank you for fighting with us, shoulder to shoulder, to this day and wish you success in your career.”

Calyx had been with the team since it launched in August 2021. The 23-year-old Turkish rifler previously played with Team Envy, Space Soldiers and Dark Passage.

Eternal Fire are coming off a loss to BIG in the Roobet Cup quarterfinals last month. Their next competition is ESL Pro League Season 16, starting in September.

The remaining members of the all-Turkish EF lineup are Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes, Ozgur “woxic” Eker, Omer “imoRR” Karatas and Yasin “xfl0ud” Koc. The coach is Timur “bishop” Sengul.

