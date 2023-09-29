ESL Pro Tour transitions to Counter-Strike 2

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee /Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

All of ESL Gaming’s upcoming tournaments will be held in Counter-Strike 2, the Esports tournament organizer announced Friday.

ESL Pro League Season 18, which started before the recent launch of Counter-Strike 2 (CS2), won’t be held there, but ESL’s other major events will.

“As the competition is currently ongoing and in order to preserve the tournament integrity… ESL Pro League Season 18 will continue to feature CS:GO, as potentially the last Tier 1 league in this historic chapter of Counter-Strike,” ESL said in a post announcing the move.

IEM Sydney, ESL Challenger Jonkjoping, ESL Challenger Atlanta, IEM Katowice 2024 and all following tournaments, will be played in CS2. ESL’s female esports league ESL Impact will also shift over to CS2.

PGL Major Copenhagen in March 2024 will be the first major event to be played in CS2.

–Field Level Media