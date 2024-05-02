Erik Jones cleared for NASCAR return but will sit out Kansas

After missing last weekend at Dover Motor Speedway due to a lower back fracture, Erik Jones has been cleared by his doctors to compete in NASCAR Cup Series competition moving forward.

However, out of an abundance of caution, the team has chosen to let Jones rest for another weekend and Toyota top prospect Corey Heim will race again this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Jones will once again travel with the team and provide support to Heim and work alongside his No. 43 crew mates. Legacy Motor Club plans that Jones will return the following weekend at Darlington where Jones has twice won the Southern 500.

I agree with @LEGACYMotorClub's decision to ensure proper rest before I get back in the car. I will be in Kansas this weekend to continue to support the No. 43 team and @CoreyHeim_ and I look forward to being back behind the wheel at Darlington. https://t.co/9VWC3QQx6b — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) May 2, 2024

Heim started 32nd and finished 25th in his debut but actually ran inside the top-20 for most of the race.

Jones and NASCAR are still combing through the data from his crash at Talladega to better understand how the injury occurred.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.