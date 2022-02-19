Eric Weddle heading from the Super Bowl to high school

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle (20) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Weddle is going from the Super Bowl back to high school.

Weddle, who came out of retirement to join the injury-depleted Los Angeles Rams for their run to the Super Bowl championship, was announced Saturday as the coach-in-waiting for Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego County.

In a Facebook post, the school said Tristan McCoy will depart the head coach position at his alma mater after the 2022 season, with Weddle as his successor.

“Coach McCoy has led the Broncos’ football program the past 11 seasons, and built a reputation of hard work and character. At the end of the 2022 season he will be handing the reins to Super Bowl Champ Eric Weddle, who will take over as head of the program,” the post read. “Eric will be joining the Bronco family this season to learn the BLUE in, BLUE out culture.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years. LET’S BE GREAT!!”

Weddle retired after the 2019 season and recently coached a 12-and-under football team in Rancho Bernardo. Then the Rams, in need of a healthy safety, called and asked him if he were in shape and wanted to play.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection rejoined the Rams in time for their wild-card win over the Arizona Cardinals and appeared in all four postseason games, starting two. He played every defensive snap in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his return, the 37-year-old Weddle made 18 tackles, including four for losses, over the four games.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI last Sunday.

