Eric Lauer, Brewers shut out Diamondbacks

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer tossed six hitless innings, two relievers finished the one-hitter and Luis Urias drove in two runs to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-0 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Lauer (11-7) struck out seven and walked four in a 97-pitch outing. Arizona also had a runner reach on an error in the fourth.

Jake Cousins relieved in the seventh and gave up a leadoff single to Josh Rojas. Cousins completed two scoreless innings and Peter Strzelecki finished with a perfect ninth for his first save.

Urias hit a solo homer in the third and an RBI double in the fifth. He also had an infield single in the eighth for the Brewers (86-75), who were eliminated from the wild-card chase Monday night when Philadelphia won at Houston.

Zac Gallen (12-4) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking three in a 102-pitch effort. Gallen entered 8-1 with a 1.27 ERA in his previous 13 starts.

Rookie Garrett Mitchell staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead, opening the second inning with his second home run.

In the third, Urias made it 2-0 with his 16th homer, a two-out shot to left-center that extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games.

Pinch-hitter Jace Peterson drew a two-out walk in the fifth and Urias followed with an RBI double to right-center to make it 3-0.

Arizona (73-88) has lost eight of its last 11.

–Field Level Media