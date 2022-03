All esports players expertly move their mouses during the York County School of Technology esports practice, February 19, 2020.Ydr Cc 3 10 20 York Tech Esports

Fortnite players residing in Russia can no longer compete in tournaments with cash prizes, effective Friday.

Epic Games announced the ban Thursday, part of the growing backlash since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian players with unclaimed winnings have until March 22 to complete the prize verification process.

Players in Russia will still be able to earn “in-game cosmetic prizes,” according to Epic’s announcement.

–Field Level Media