Entropiq parting ways with entire Russian roster

Entropiq are parting ways with their Russian Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday.

Aleksey “NickelBack” Trofimov, Vladislav “Krad” Kravchenko, Igor “Forester” Bezotecheskiy, Nikolay “mir” Bityukov and coach Dmitriy “hooch” Bogdanov were placed on the transfer list. They will continue to represent the Entropiq brand until their contracts are bought out.

The all-Russian lineup has represented the Czech-based organization since May 2021 but failed to qualify for the PGL Antwerp Major and IEM Rio in 2022.

“We didn’t achieve our goals this year for various reasons,” Entropiq CEO Daniel Kloud said in an interview with HLTV. “We especially regret the unsuccessful qualifications for the last two Majors. At the same time, since the beginning of the war (in Ukraine), it has been impossible to fulfill business goals associated with our CIS roster. For these reasons we decided to place the team on a transfer list.”

Entropiq have two other CS:GO teams with Entropiq Prague and the all-women Polish team Entropiq Queens.

