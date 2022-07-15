Enes Kanter Freedom blasts LeBron James over Brittney Griner comments, US criticism

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James weighed in on Brittney Griner having now spent more than 160 days in Russian custody on what the United States government believes is a wrongful detainment. Now, former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom is going after James.

James recently criticized the lack of action from President Joe Biden’s administration, questioning whether or not they are doing enough to bring her own. Just days after Griner’s WNBA coach said things would be very different if LeBron James was the one being held in Russia, LeBron seemingly took things a step further.

The 37-year-old addressed the situation on his show “The Shop: Uninterrupted“, pondering how he might feel if he was in Griner’s shoes. While he approached it from his perspective, James wondered if he would want to return to America after seeing a seeming lack of action from the Biden administration.

Enes Freedom, who changed his name this past year shortly after becoming an American citizen, responded to the headline from TMZ and LeBron’s tweets stating he would feel extremely emotional after being locked up for over 100 days.

“You call it a step back, we call this a walk back. You are free to leave buddy or you can even volunteer for an exchange for her. Some people literally have NO idea what is it like to live in a dictatorship. Keep taking your freedom for granted. Enes Freedom responding to LeBron James’ comments on Brittney Griner situation

Kanter Freedom has often gone after James on social media over a variety of issues, but he has rarely received responses from the NBA star. On one of the rare instances when James responded to Kanter Freedom’s criticisms in 2021, he explained why he doesn’t give him much thought.

“He’s definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He’s trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that.” LeBron James on criticisms he receives from Enes Kanter Freedom

Griner recently pled guilty to the drug charge, a legal maneuver in a country with a conviction rate of 99%. Efforts are still being made by the United States to bring her home along with fellow American Paul Whelan.

However, Russia’s demand to receive convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout – nicknamed the “Merchant of Death’ – has proven to be a roadblock in preventing both Americans from coming home.