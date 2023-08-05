ENCE, G2 advance to grand final at IEM Cologne

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

ENCE and G2 Esports both won their semifinal matches on Saturday at the Intel Extreme Masters Cologne event in Germany.

ENCE beat Team Vitality 2-1 and G2 Esports swept Astralis 2-0 as both squads punched their ticket to Sunday’s grand final.

The $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament began last Wednesday with 16 teams competing in the double-elimination play-in stage. Opening matches were best-of-one, with all additional matches best-of-three.

Eight teams advanced to the group stage, which also featured eight teams that previously qualified: G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Team Vitality, ENCE, Heroic, Cloud9, Natus Vincere and GamerLegion.

A pair of group stages, both double-elimination with matches best-of-three, completed play Tuesday. Each group winner earned a berth in the playoff semifinals while the upper-bracket runners-up and lower-bracket winners got the four quarterfinal slots. The single-elimination playoffs run Friday through Sunday, with the quarterfinals and semifinals best-of-three and the grand final best-of-five.

The championship side will receive $400,000 and a berth in the 2024 IEM Katowice event. The runner-up will get $180,000.

On Saturday, ENCE opened with a narrow 16-14 win on Mirage before Vitality leveled the match with a 16-14 victory on Nuke. ENCE then cruised to a 16-7 triumph on Vertigo to advance. Spain’s Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia finished with 76 kills and a plus-30 kills-deaths ratio, both of which were match highs.

Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel paced Team Vitality with 59 kills.

G2 had a much easier time with Astralis, winning 16-12 on Ancient before completing the sweep with a 16-9 victory on Inferno. G2 Esports used a balance effort to reach the grand final, as three of their players recorded at least 40 kills while finishing with a positive K-D. Nicolai “device” Reedtz led the all-Danish losing side with 41 kills and a plus-8 differential.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the grand final:

–ENCE vs. G2 Esports

Intel Extreme Masters Cologne prize pool

1. $400,000, 2024 IEM Katowice berth

2. $180,000

3-4. $80,000 — Team Vitality, Astralis

5-6. $40,000 — Cloud9, Heroic

7-8. $24,000 — GamerLegion, Natus Vincere

9-12. $16,000 — Fnatic, Monte, FaZe Clan, MOUZ

13-16. $10,000 — The MongolZ, 9INE, OG, Ninjas in Pyjamas

17-20. $4,500 — FURIA Esports, Apeks, Team Liquid, Imperial Esports

21-24. $2,500 — Into the Breach, Complexity Gaming, BIG, Grayhound Gaming

–Field Level Media