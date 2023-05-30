ENCE, Astralis reach Group B upper-bracket final at IEM Dallas

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

ENCE and Astralis advanced to the upper-bracket final in Group B during Tuesday’s action at the Intel Extreme Masters Dallas.

All six matches contested Tuesday resulted in 2-0 sweeps, including ENCE’s semifinal win over FaZe Clan and Astralis’ triumph over Cloud9.

Also Tuesday, Complexity Gaming knocked out Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid eliminated Grayhound Gaming in the Group B lower-bracket quarterfinals, while in Group A, OG beat 9z Team and MOUZ defeated FURIA Esports to reach the lower-bracket final.

The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event opened on Monday with 16 teams divided into two double-elimination groups. The opening matches consisted of a single map, while all remaining matches in the tournament are best-of-three.

The group winners will head straight to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs. The second-place teams in each group will be high seeds in the quarterfinals, and the third-place teams in each group will be low seeds in the quarterfinals.

The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, with the champion receiving $100,000, 2,400 BLAST Premier points and a berth in the $1 million Intel Extreme Masters Cologne, scheduled for July 25-Aug. 6 in Germany.

ENCE defeated FaZe Clan 16-7 on Anubis and 16-13 on Overpass in their Group B upper-bracket semifinal, while Astralis took down Cloud9, 16-8 on both Ancient and Mirage.

In the opening matches of the group’s lower bracket, Complexity routed Evil Geniuses 16-2 on Anubis before earning a 19-17 overtime win on Overpass. Liquid went to multiple overtimes in each map against Grayhound before escaping 22-19 on Inferno and 25-23 on Mirage.

The Group A lower-bracket semis saw OG beat 9z Team 19-17 in overtime on Ancient and 16-12 on Mirage. Meanwhile, MOUZ took care of FURIA 16-10 on Inferno and 16-4 on Vertigo.

The tournament continues Wednesday with six matches:

–Group A upper-bracket final: Heroic vs. G2 Esports

–Group A lower-bracket final: OG vs. MOUZ

–Group B lower-bracket semifinal: Cloud9 vs. Complexity Gaming

–Group B lower-bracket semifinal: FaZe Clan vs. Team Liquid

–Group B upper-bracket final: ENCE vs. Astralis

–Group B lower-bracket final: TBD vs. TBD

Intel Extreme Masters Dallas prize pool and BLAST Premier points distribution:

1. $100,000, 2,400 points, berth in Intel Extreme Masters Cologne

2. $42,000, 1,200 points

3-4. $20,000, 750 points

5-6. $10,000, 225 points

7-8. $6,000, 225 points

9-12. $5,000, no points — 9z Team, FURIA Esports

13-16. $4,000, no points — Fnatic, Nouns Esports, Evil Geniuses, Grayhound Gaming

–Field Level Media