The Super Bowl LVI halftime show wrapped up what might have been one of the best performances in the history of halftime performances. Performers Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Eminem put on an absolute show at SoFi Stadium that had many glued to the screen from start to finish.

Speaking of the finish, we saw Eminem take a knee on stage after he took to the mic with a throwback performance.

