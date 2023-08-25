Elks eyeing end to home skid vs. Redblacks

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Elks put an end to a long losing streak last week.

They will look to halt an even longer one Sunday when they host the Ottawa Redblacks in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Elks (1-9) snapped a 13-game losing skid dating back to last year with a 24-10 road victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. Now, Edmonton will take aim at snapping a CFL-record 22-game home losing streak at Commonwealth Stadium.

Making his second CFL start, Tre Ford threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. against the Tiger-Cats. Ford was named the CFL Player of the Week and joined Dunbar and offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla on the CFL’s weekly honor roll.

“I think it proves a lot,” Ford said, per the Edmonton Sun. “The win over Hamilton was great, but even if you look back a week before that in the Winnipeg game (a 38-29 loss on Aug. 10), I believe Winnipeg’s probably the best team in the league right now. And we went up by 22. I know they came back and won, but I think it was nice for the guys in the locker room to know that we can compete with the No. 1 team.

“Just having that in the back of our head now, knowing we’re capable of jumping out on anybody and we’ve just got to continue to play four quarters and I think we can beat anybody.”

The Redblacks posted a 26-7 victory over the Elks on June 30 to ignite a stretch in which they won three of four games before losing four in a row. They let a 14-point halftime lead slip away in a 25-24 setback to the Montreal Alouettes last Saturday.

“Whether it’s losing by 30 points or whatever, this one probably stings a little more,” Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce said. “If we take care of business, we have the game in hand.”

Redblacks backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome scored two rushing touchdowns and starting QB Dustin Crum rushed for another.

–Field Level Media