Elijah Moore feels New York Jets receivers are unguardable

The New York Jets are a popular pick to take a leap forward this season after a lackluster year in 2021, ending at 4-13. While the results will largely fall on the shoulders of coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson, there are several other moving parts that figure to help the roster improve their effort from a year ago. One of those areas includes Elijah Moore and his fellow wide receiver group.

Clearly placing a premium on improving the position over the offseason, Jets general manager Joe Douglas selected Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He adds to what was already a solid receiving corps, that maybe lacked a clear No. 1 option.

With Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios, Moore, and now Wilson all on hand in addition to C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, the group of pass-catchers Zach Wilson now has to work with is greatly improved over last season. Could it lead to an explosive offense, instead of the one that finished with the fourth-fewest points per game a season ago?

Elijah Moore feeling confident about New York Jets in 2022

In speaking to reporters recently at the Jets’ training center, Elijah Moore, raved about the receiver room he’s currently apart of.

“We’re all different. I just feel like there’s no way a team should be able to guard three of us, plus all the other guys that are coming along, too. So I feel like we’ve got a good group.” Elijah Moore on New York jets receivers

As the Jets looked for ways to make life on their second-year quarterback easier, seeking a way to acquire a premier pass-catcher such as Tyreek Hill or Deebo Samuel, ending up with Garrett Wilson is a nice coup. He adds to what already became a strong pass-catching group, thanks to offseason additions over the past two seasons.

Now the biggest question will be how can offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and QB Zach Wilson respond? Can Wilson take a big second-year leap that we’ve seen from other first-round prospects in the past? If not, the Jets could head back to the drawing board in 2023. For now, everything appears to be on the right track in the Big Apple.

