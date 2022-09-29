Eagles receiver A.J. Brown (personal) missed second straight practice

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown missed practice Thursday for the second straight day due to personal reasons.

The Eagles haven’t divulged what matter Brown is dealing with. It is unknown if he will be back with the club for Friday’s practice.

Brown has 20 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. He was acquired from the Tennessee Titans in a draft-night trade.

Brown, 25, is in his fourth NFL season. He has 205 receptions for 3,304 yards and 25 touchdowns in 46 games (39 starts).

Running back David Boston (ribs) also missed his second straight practice.

Cornerback Darius Slay (back) and guard Landon Dickerson (foot) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday. Slay was a full participant while Dickerson was limited.

Receiver DeVonta Smith (back) practiced in full after being limited on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media