Eagles RB Miles Sanders (hamstring) still not practicing

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The timing of Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders’ return from a hamstring injury remains unclear.

Ten days out from the season opener, coach Nick Sirianni said Thursday that Sanders is “feeling better every day.”

“We’re hopeful and we’ll see what happens,” Sirianni said.

Sanders has been sidelined since catching two passes in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the New York Jets.

Sanders, 25, gained 912 yards from scrimmage in 12 starts last season. He missed four games in 2020 and five games in 2021 due to various injuries.

He has rushed for 2,439 yards and nine touchdowns and added 104 catches for 864 yards and three scores in 40 games (34 starts) since Philadelphia drafted him in the second round in 2019.

The Eagles open the regular season at Detroit on Sept. 11. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott would likely share the backfield duties if Sanders is not available.

–Field Level Media