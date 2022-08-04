Philadelphia Eagles lose both left tackles to concussion protocols

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without both of their left tackles for a few days.

Starter Jordan Mailata and backup Andre Dillard both suffered concussions and will miss Thursday’s practice and a few more while in the concussion protocol.

Veteran lineman Le’Raven Clark worked with the first team at left tackle at training camp in their absence.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith also missed practice Thursday with groin soreness. Rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring) missed his third practice. Greg Ward (toe) remains sidelined but fellow wideout Zach Pascal returned after battling food poisoning.

Mailata, 25, started all 14 games he played in last season, including 100 percent of those snaps. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Dillard, 26, played in 15 games (five starts) in the 2021 season. He has played in 31 games (nine starts) since being selected No. 22 overall in the 2019 draft.

Clark, 29, played in four games (one start) last season for the Eagles after four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

–Field Level Media