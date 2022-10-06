Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott (ankle) likely out for Week 5

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The expectation is that Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott will miss this week’s game in Arizona with an ankle injury, ESPN reported Thursday.

Rookie Cameron Dicker, who was signed to the Eagles’ practice squad this week, is expected to replace Elliott. The Eagles do not expect a lengthy absence for Elliott, per the report.

Elliott, 27, is in his sixth season with the Eagles and coming off a Pro Bowl campaign. He’s converted 13 of 14 PATs so far this season and made 4 of 5 field goal attempts.

Dicker would make his NFL debut against the Cardinals. He made 98.1 percent of his extra point attempts and 75.9 percent of his FG attempts in four seasons as the kicker for the Texas Longhorns.

