Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph active vs. Colts

Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph are listed as active for Sunday’s game against the host Indianapolis Colts.

Suh signed a one-year contract with the Eagles on Thursday, one day after Joseph inked a one-year deal.

While Suh and Joseph are listed as active, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, running back Trey Sermon and guards Josh Sills and Sua Opeta were labeled inactive by Philadelphia (8-1).

Indianapolis (4-5-1) listed the following players as inactive: safety Trevor Denbow, quarterback Nick Foles, defensive end Kwity Payte, tackle Matt Pryor, wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive tackle Chris Williams and tight end Jelani Woods.

–Field Level Media