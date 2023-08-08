Eagles activate WR Devon Allen from non-FB injury list

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles activated wide receiver Devon Allen from the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

He had been rehabbing a calf injury sustained while competing in the 110-meter hurdles at last month’s USA Track & Field championships in Eugene, Ore.

Allen, 28, is a two-time Olympian and three-time U.S. national champion in the event. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2022 but has yet to appear in an NFL game.

The Eagles also signed wide receiver Johnny King and released offensive tackles Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid.

Philadelphia opens the preseason on the road Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

