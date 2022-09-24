Dynasty deliver another sweep in Countdown Cup qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty swept the Shanghai Dragons on Saturday in East region qualifying action for the Overwatch League’s Countdown Cup.

It was the second sweep in as many matches for the Dynasty, who won 2-1 on Ilios, 1-0 on Paraiso and 3-2 on Junkertown.

The Chengdu Hunters also improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 victory against the Guangzhou Charge. The Hunters opened with a 2-1 win on Lijiang Tower and a 4-3 decision on King’s Row, but the Charge rallied with a 3-2 win on Circuit Royal and a 1-0 win on New Queen Street. Chengdu took the match with a 2-1 win on Oasis.

The Los Angeles Valiant (1-1) earned a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Fusion in Saturday’s other East region match. The Valiant won 2-0 on Oasis, lost 2-1 on Paraiso, won 2-1 on Junkertown and lost 1-0 on Colosseo. Los Angeles won the clincher, 2-1, on Nepal.

The six teams in the West Region that finish the regular season with the most league points will qualify for the playoffs, while the top three finishers in the East Region will do the same.

The other berths in each playoff bracket will be determined through the play-ins taking place Oct. 14-15 in the East and Oct. 21-22 in the West as part of the Countdown Cup. Two West playoff bids will be awarded via the Countdown Cup, while one East playoff bid will be at stake.

The double-elimination playoffs begin Oct. 30. The playoff bracket will culminate in the first in-person Grand Finals in three years at the Anaheim (Calif.) Convention Center on Nov. 4. The grand prize is $1 million, while the runner-up team will earn $500,000.

Saturday’s qualifying action continues with three matches in the West:

–Vancouver Titans vs. London Spitfire

–San Francisco Shock vs. Washington Justice

–Florida Mayhem vs. Boston Uprising

Overwatch League — Countdown Cup standings, with points, match record and map differential (*-clinched playoff berth)

West

T1. London Spitfire, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T1. *Los Angeles Gladiators, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T1. Boston Uprising, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T1. *Dallas Fuel, 1 point, 1-0, plus-2

T5. Atlanta Reign, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

T5. New York Excelsior, 1 point, 1-0, plus-1

T7. Vancouver Titans, 0 points, 0-0, even

T7. *San Francisco Shock, 0 points, 0-0, even

T9. Houston Outlaws, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Paris Eternal, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Washington Justice, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Florida Mayhem, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

T9. Toronto Defiant, 0 points, 0-2, minus-2

East

1. *Seoul Dynasty, 2 points, 2-0, plus-6

2. Chengdu Hunters, 2 points, 2-0, plus-3

3. Los Angeles Valiant, 1 point, 1-1, minus-2

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 0 points, 0-1, minus-1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 0 points, 0-1, minus-2

7. *Shanghai Dragons, 0 points, 0-1, minus-3

–Field Level Media