Ducks sign G Alex Stalock to one-year contract

The Anaheim Ducks signed veteran goaltender Alex Stalock to a one-year contract on Monday.

Terms were not disclosed but The Athletic reported the 11-year NHL veteran will earn $800,000 in 2023-24.

Stalock, 36, was 9-15-2 with two shutouts, a 3.01 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

He is 70-65-20 with 11 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 179 games (148 starts) with the San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild and Blackhawks.

