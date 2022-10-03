Drew Waters’ 3-run homer in 10th lifts Royals over Guardians

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Waters hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning as the visiting Kansas City Royals beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in the fourth game of a six-game series on Monday.

Waters had two hits and four RBIs for Kansas City (65-95). Scott Barlow (7-4) pitched a scoreless ninth inning before Taylor Clarke retired the Guardians in order in the 10th for his third save.

Nicky Lopez began the top of the 10th as the automatic runner at second and moved to third on Michael A. Taylor’s fielder’s choice before Waters delivered the decisive blow with a home run to left field against Kirk McCarty (4-3).

The Guardians (90-70), who clinched the American League Central early last week, lost for just the sixth time in their last 28 games.

Kansas City took an early lead on Waters’ run-scoring single with two outs in the second against Triston McKenzie.

The Guardians pulled even in the third when Steven Kwan grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Gabriel Arias to score from third.

Cleveland threatened to move ahead later in the inning after loading the bases with two outs, but Zack Greinke struck out Oscar Gonzalez to end the inning.

McKenzie gave up one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts over five innings.

Cody Morris relieved McKenzie in the top of the sixth and was greeted by Bobby Witt Jr.’s leadoff single.

Witt then stole second base, moved to third on Edward Olivares’ flyout, and scored on Michael Massey’s sacrifice fly.

With the stolen base, Witt became the first rookie with 20 home runs and 30 steals since Mike Trout in 2012.

Cleveland retied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Gonzalez hit a leadoff double, moved to third on Andres Gimenez’s groundout and scored when Witt mishandled Arias’ ground ball.

Greinke allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out one while throwing a season-high 103 pitches.

The Guardians had a runner on third with no outs in the eighth before Dylan Coleman extinguished the threat by retiring the next three batters in order.

–Field Level Media