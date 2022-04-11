fbpx
Published April 11, 2022

Dream select Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard No. 1 overall in WNBA draft

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard (10) during the first half of the Kentucky versus Princeton women's NCAA First Round game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.Syndication The Herald Times
Credit: Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Atlanta Dream selected Rhyne Howard with the first overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday evening in New York.

Howard was a three-time first-team All-American during her time with the Wildcats. She averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals as a senior.

The Dream (8-24) finished second-to-last in the WNBA last season.

The Washington Mystics originally won the No. 1 pick via the WNBA draft lottery. Atlanta acquired the top pick from Washington last Wednesday in exchange for the Nos. 3 and 14 picks and the right to swap 2023 first-round picks.

The Indiana Fever are slotted second overall before Washington selects third.

–Field Level Media

