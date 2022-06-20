WATCH: Draymond Green goes full petty at Golden State Warriors championship parade

Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors are celebrating their NBA championship on the streets of San Francisco Monday afternoon.

Not only are the Warriors reigning NBA champions, an argument can be made that they have won the title of petty kings in a league that has been full of petty in recent years.

Once Green sat down to address fans in San Francisco, he decided to take that petty to the next level. Beware, these words are unfiltered and NSFW.

"I told y'all don't let us win the f–king championship" – draymond green pic.twitter.com/nqDAmsyvf6 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 20, 2022

"I just wanna say thank you all, and as always, f— everybody else"



– Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/vJJgfjga0G — Pickswise (@Pickswise) June 20, 2022

That’s a mic drop right there.

Draymond Green received a ton of criticism earlier in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics and in the playoffs. Even his mother called him out.

Green responded by averaging 10 points, 9.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the final two games en route to helping Golden State win its fourth title in eight years.

He celebrated by taking part in a back and forth with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on social media. Green also made sure that Twitter trolls knew that he was coming for them.

"I'm just going to continue to destroy people on Twitter." 😂@Money23Green's parade speech did not disappoint pic.twitter.com/If7WXC0Vbk — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 20, 2022

Fresh off yet another title, Draymond Green and his Warriors are back at the top of the Association. They are also now public enemy No. 1 after a two-year hiatus. Somehow, we imagine Green wouldn’t want it any other way.