Draymond Green’s mom rips Warriors star for poor performance

Everyone has their theories, but no one truly knows why Draymond Green’s play has suddenly fallen off the face of the earth. Not even his mom has a clue as to how or why her son is playing such bad basketball as of late.

After Game 3, Green mentioned how he played extremely poorly, although with more colorful language.

Well, despite the Warriors winning, Game 4 wasn’t any better for Green.

Before the game could even reach its conclusion on Friday night, Green’s mom took to Twitter, seemingly tired of being nagged about what’s going on with her son, and why he’s been so off.

Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW! Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either! — Mary B (@BabersGreen) June 11, 2022

That’s like an all-time troll session right there. We’ve heard Patrick Beverley say ridiculous things after poor performances, but a player’s own mom? How does Draymond even bounce back from this?

Will he respond on his podcast? Some are calling him Podmond, or Draycast because his podcasts have been doing much better than his play on the basketball court as of late. While hearing his perspective on podcasts is awesome, Green needs to place all his focus back on the court, based on his recent play.

Draymond Green’s playoff performance has led to widespread criticism

It’s not like Draymond Green is nervous about playing under the spotlight in the NBA Finals. He’s already won three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors, but for whatever reason, he hasn’t been very involved in their recent success. Instead, Green has largely looked out of place, looking to get rid of the ball just as quickly as he catches it.

So far through four games in the NBA Finals, Green has tallied more fouls (18) than points (17). While he’s never been known for his scoring output, Green’s gonna have to tap into his younger self to prevent a full offseason of trash talk around the league.

After all, Green’s proven to be one of the best defensive players in basketball since entering the NBA out of Michigan State as a second-round pick back in 2012, it’s just that we haven’t seen the All-Star version of him all series.

