Patrick Beverley takes shot at Chris Paul, Damian Lillard responds as NBA of petty continues

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley knows how to talk his trash on and off the court. Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns found that out first-hand on Monday, one day after his team was eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs.

Taking his pettiness to the next level, Beverley appeared on ESPN”s “Get Up” early Monday morning. In the process, he went in on CP3 in a big way.

“CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that. … He’s a cone. … Give him the Ben Simmons slander.”



👀 @patbev21



(via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/9bh8HOdJ0J — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2022

Paul catching strays less than 24 hours after one of his teams blew a 2-0 playoff series lead for the fifth time in his career isn’t necessarily news. It’s the slander Patrick Beverley continued to throw in his direction throughout the boisterous guard’s appearance on ESPN that was eye-opening.

“I stay out all night when I know I’m guarding Chris Paul tomorrow. I’m in bed by 8 when I know I have Steph Curry the next day.” Patrick Beverley on Chris Paul

Those are some fighting words from a player in Beverley who saw his Timberwolves eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Memphis Grizzlies.

As for CP3, his Suns were humiliated at home in Game 7 of their Western Conference Semifinals series against the Mavericks. They were down by 30 points at the half. Paul and Devin Booker combined to shoot 0-of-11 with three points in those first two quarters.

Suns head coach Monty Williams comes to Chris Paul’s defense, blasts Patrick Beverley

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“If you’re gonna have people taking shots at him that aren’t even in that class, why would I comment?” Monty Williams to reporters in season-ending press conference

In his first season with the Suns, Paul led the team to the NBA Finals. While they fell short during the 2021-22 campaign, this squad did win a league-best 64 games during the regular season.

Even then, there’s going to be a growing number of people who don’t believe Paul will ever be that core piece for a championship team. He’s been in the league since all the way back in 2005 and has earned that one NBA Finals appearance — a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last summer. Despite being a 13-time All-Star and one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, that will be Paul’s legacy to some.

Damian Lillard comes to the defense of Chris Paul, throws haymaker in Patrick Beverley’s direction

In a series of social media posts, Lillard took aim at Beverley in epic fashion.

@patbev21 what CP do to you? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Bra on TV acting like his word law. Speaking on private convos and praying on mfs downfall. This weird behavior smh 🤷🏽‍♂️ … I ain’t got a horse in the race https://t.co/F6Cln8BBst — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Cuz nobody guarding this man . https://t.co/MlnKvLvWrh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 16, 2022

Yeah, the NBA of petty never sleeps.