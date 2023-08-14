Doris Burke, Doc Rivers named to ESPN’s top NBA crew

Credit: Kris Craig / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doris Burke, former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers are part of the new NBA broadcast team at ESPN.

Burke and Rivers are teaming with Mike Breen, a Hall of Fame play-by-play announcer, as the network’s No. 1 broadcast team this coming season. That means Burke is in line to become the first female analyst to call a televised championship in one of the four major professional American sports.

For the past nine years, Burke was the ESPN sideline reporter for the NBA Finals and serves as an analyst during regular season broadcasts.

Rivers worked for ESPN in a broadcasting role in 2003-04 before an extended run as an NBA head coach.

Myers stepped down as GM of the Warriors at the end of the playoffs. He helped assemble a four-time NBA championship roster in Golden State and is primarily pegged for a studio role this season. ESPN said Myers would also have the opportunity to work as an analyst, but didn’t specify whether he could replace Burke calling games on the network’s radio broadcasts.

The new crew replaces several big-name broadcasters laid off by the network last month, including Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Jalen Rose.

–Field Level Media