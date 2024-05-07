Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell pushes back against media heading into Game 1 against Celtics

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers know that they are underdogs heading into Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

Boston remains odds-on favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference after quickly disposing of the Miami Heat in the first round. Meanwhile, it took seven games for Cleveland to oust the upstart Orlando Magic.

With Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday evening from Boston, Mitchell took time to throw shade at media for a certain narrative heading into this series.

Donovan Mitchell believes #Cavs can play with anyone even if the media thinks #Celtics are “going to come in and kick our ass” during the conference semifinals pic.twitter.com/xbq5NZXlMl — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) May 7, 2024

“For us, we are a team that can hang and play with the best of the best. I firmly believe that. So, ya’ll can (provide) the takes about who we are,” Donovan Mitchell said.

“We know who we are as a team. A contender. This playoff series is great. But we do what we’re supposed to do. In the grand scheme of it all, we just took seven games. For us coming into Boston, I am pretty sure everyone believes they are going to come in and kick our a**. For us to stay level-headed throughout, and not listen to ya’ll, and just be who we are.”

Do Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a chance?



As we’re seeing with the Minnesota Timberwolves having taken a 2-0 series lead against the defending champion Nuggets, anything is possible in the NBA Playoffs.

What we do know is that Boston did take two out of three against Cleveland during the regular season. Its only loss in the three-game set came by one point in Cleveland back on March 5.

Boasting home-court advantage in the playoffs, Boston lost just four games inside TD Garden. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were 22-19 away from home.

Sure, Cleveland is going to be a major underdog here. It will also need Mitchell to be at the top of his game. But he seems to have the right mindset heading in.