Dolphins rout Texans behind Skylar Thompson’s 3 TDs

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson threw for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead the visiting Miami Dolphins to a 28-3 victory over the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Tua Tagovailoa started and played two series for Miami, throwing for 61 yards and an interception. Raheem Mostert’s 2-yard rushing TD opened the scoring for the Dolphins in the first quarter.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud played the first half, completing 7 of 12 passes for 60 yards. He led the Texans to their only score, a 35-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn to open the second quarter.

Davis Mills played the second half, throwing for 94 yards for Houston, which was held to 186 total yards.

Thompson finished 15-for-22 passing. Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed rushed for 99 yards on 12 carries.

