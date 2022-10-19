Dolphins put Nik Needham, Trey Flowers on IR

Credit: JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami Dolphins starting cornerback Nik Needham is out for the rest of the season with a torn Achilles and pass rusher Trey Flowers (foot) joined him on injured reserve Wednesday.

Flowers will have to miss at least four games.

The Dolphins didn’t immediately announce corresponding moves.

Needham had 21 tackles and two passes defensed in six games (five starts) this season. He has six career interceptions in 51 games (27 starts), all with the Dolphins.

Flowers, who just signed with the Dolphins in August, had four tackles and no sacks in four games this season. The 29-year-old has 31.5 career sacks with New England (2015-18) and Detroit (2019-21).

The Dolphins listed four players who missed practice Wednesday with injuries: offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).

However, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol last week and is in line to start Sunday night’s game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4). The Dolphins are 3-3.

–Field Level Media