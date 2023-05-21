Dodgers turn to top pitching prospects following injuries

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to call up two of their top prospects from Triple-A Oklahoma City to help fill the injury-related void in the pitching rotation.

Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that right-hander Gavin Stone will make his second career start on Monday night in Atlanta against the Braves. Multiple outlets said right-hander Bobby Miller will be called on to start on Tuesday in his major league debut, though Roberts did not confirm that.

Stone is the Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect. Miller is the top pitching prospect and No. 2 overall prospect.

“It’s a great opportunity for these young pitchers,” Roberts said, despite not officially announcing bringing Miller from Oklahoma City. “They’re both talented. It’s not what we expected. But that doesn’t really matter. The only way to look at it is, you’ve got to embrace this opportunity for these guys.”

The Dodgers, who are leading the National League West, put right-hander Dustin May (right forearm strain) on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Left-hander Julio Urias (hamstring) joined him on the list on Saturday.

In his MLB debut on May 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Stone threw four innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on hits with two walks and a strikeout.

At Oklahoma City, the 24-year-old Stone is 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA, walking 19 and striking out 41 in 35 2/3 innings over eight starts. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

The Dodgers took Miller in the first round of the 2020 draft. Also 24, Miller has started four games and is 1-1 with a 5.65 ERA. He has six walks and 12 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings.

–Field Level Media