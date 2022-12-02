Dodgers, RHP Shelby Miller reach one-year deal

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Shelby Miller agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Miller, 32, went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA in four relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants last season. The one-time All-Star also posted a 2-4 record with a 2.87 ERA in 43 games (one start) with Triple-A Sacramento and Scranton Wilkes-Barre in 2022.

Miller sports a 38-58 record with a 4.21 ERA in 167 career games (132 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016-18), Texas Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021) and Giants (2022).

–Field Level Media