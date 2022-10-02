Dodgers recall Andre Jackson, place Michael Grove on IL

Credit: Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and placed fellow right-hander Michael Grove on the injured list with a left knee contusion.

Jackson, 26, has allowed one unearned run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief over three appearances this season with the Dodgers. He has yet to record a decision with Los Angeles in 2022.

Grove, 25, was hit inside the left leg by a line drive from the Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron in the fifth inning Saturday. He said he underwent X-rays that were negative.

Grove allowed four runs on six hits in a no-decision on Saturday. The rookie is 1-0 with a 4.60 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season, earning his first career win last Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

