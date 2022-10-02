fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published October 2, 2022

Dodgers recall Andre Jackson, place Michael Grove on IL

Sportsnaut
Andre Jackson (24) pitches as the Oklahoma City Dodgers face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.Okc Dodgers 3
Credit: Nathan J. Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday and placed fellow right-hander Michael Grove on the injured list with a left knee contusion.

Jackson, 26, has allowed one unearned run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief over three appearances this season with the Dodgers. He has yet to record a decision with Los Angeles in 2022.

Grove, 25, was hit inside the left leg by a line drive from the Colorado Rockies’ C.J. Cron in the fifth inning Saturday. He said he underwent X-rays that were negative.

Grove allowed four runs on six hits in a no-decision on Saturday. The rookie is 1-0 with a 4.60 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season, earning his first career win last Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

–Field Level Media

Share: