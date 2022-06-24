Dodgers place left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney (shoulder) back on IL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The return of Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Andrew Heany from the injured list lasted just one start as he was placed back on the IL on Friday with a reoccurrence of left shoulder inflammation.

Heaney, who signed with the Dodgers this past offseason, made two April starts without giving up an earned run before going on the IL. After a two-month rehab assignment, including three minor league starts (12 1/3 innings), Heaney returned Sunday by giving up two runs (one earned) over five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Dodgers reworked Heaney’s slider during spring training, and it helped the nine-year veteran to a 0.59 ERA over his first 15 1/3 innings. There is no timetable for a return after his latest injury.

Heaney, 31, is 33-38 in his career with a 4.63 ERA over 124 appearances (115 starts) for the Miami Marlins (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-21), New York Yankees (2021) and Dodgers.

To take his place on the pitching staff, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta, who has a 2.00 ERA in eight relief appearances with Los Angeles this season. Moronta, 29, is 8-9 with a 2.61 ERA over 144 relief appearances with the San Francisco Giants (2017-21) and Dodgers.

