Dodgers DH J.D. Martinez dealing with groin/hamstring tightness

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was scratched from Tuesday night’s lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to groin and hamstring tightness and flew back to Los Angeles.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday’s 5-4 victory that Martinez will undergo an MRI exam and is also expected to receive an injection.

Roberts said he was hopeful Martinez can avoid a stint on the 10-day injured list.

The injuries have been bothering Martinez for multiple weeks. He departed a game against the Cincinnati Reds on July 30 due to hamstring tightness.

Martinez, 35, is batting .260 with 25 homers and 76 RBIs in 88 games in his first season with the Dodgers. Last month, he was named an All-Star for the sixth time in his 13-year career.

–Field Level Media