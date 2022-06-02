Dodgers add lefty Caleb Ferguson, option righty Michael Grove

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Caleb Ferguson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and optioned right-hander Michael Grove.

Ferguson, 25, had a scoreless inning on May 16 in his first stint with the Dodgers this season. The outing marked his return from Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

In parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, Ferguson is 10-5 with a 3.89 ERA over 97 appearances (six starts).

Grove, 25, made his major league debut May 15 and gave up four runs in 3 2/3 innings at Pittsburgh, but none of the runs were earned. He was recalled for a second time and gave up three runs in an inning at home to the Pirates on Wednesday.

–Field Level Media